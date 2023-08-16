Renata Scotto, soprano of uncommon intensity, dies at 89

FILE - Tenor Placido Domingo, left, appears with soprano Renata Scotto in a backstage dressing room prior their opening night performance of Vincenzo Bellini's "Norma" at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on Sept. 22, 1981. Scotto, a soprano of uncommon intensity who became a successful director after her singing career, died Wednesday in her hometown of Savona, Italy. She was 89. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Richter, File)