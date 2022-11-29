Museums' daring feat brings major Ukraine art show to Spain

A pianist plays in front of a painting by Ukrainian artist Oleksandr Bohomazov called 'Sharpening of the Saws', seen on right, during the inauguration of the Ukraine art exposition at the Thyssen-Bornemisza museum in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Against a backdrop of Russian attacks, border closures and a nail-biting journey across Europe, Madrid's Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum has teamed up with Kyiv's National Art Museum of Ukraine to secretly bring dozens of Ukrainian 20th century avant garde artworks by road to the Spanish capital for a unique exhibition and statement of support for the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Paul White)