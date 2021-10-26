Dutch court: Crimean treasures must be sent to Ukraine

Presiding judge Hofmeijer-Rutten, center rear, prepares to read the verdict in a Dutch appeals court in Amsterdam, Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021, on ownership of a trove of Crimean historical artifacts that were loaned to an Amsterdam museum shortly before Russia annexed the region. A lower court ruled in 2016 that the treasures should be handed to the Ukrainian government. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)