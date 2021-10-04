Detroit posthumously honors Franklin with post office naming

From left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Edward Franklin, Kecalf Franklin, U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., hold commemorative signs honoring Aretha Franklin, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. Franklin was given a bit of R-E-S-P-E-C-T when a post office in her hometown of Detroit was named after the late singer. Members of Franklin's family as well as postal and elected officials visited the former Fox Creek post office to celebrate the name change honoring the Queen of Soul. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)