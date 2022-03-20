Ye no longer performing at Grammys

FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West last year, will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday, March 18, 2022 that his act had been pulled from the show, which was set to take place on April 3. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)