'Chrisley Knows Best' stars to stand trial in Atlanta

FILE - This April 2, 2017, photo shows Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife Julie Chrisley at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to start Monday, May 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)