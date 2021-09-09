Thousands gather for Crete burial of composer Theodorakis

A man dressed in traditional dress from the island of Crete attends a procession ahead of the burial of the late Greek composer, Mikis Theodorakis in Chania Crete island, Greece, Thursday, Sept. 9 2021. Theodorakis died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at 96. He penned a wide range of work, from somber symphonies to popular TV and film scores, including for "Serpico" and "Zorba the Greek." He is also remembered for his opposition to the military junta that ruled Greece from 1967-1974, when he was persecuted and jailed and his music outlawed. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)