Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo

FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on April 23, 2022, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The 84-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)