Boston auction of signed Zelenskyy painting to help Ukraine

This March 9, 2023, photo provided by RR Auction shows a painting by American artist Oleg Jones of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was signed by Zelenskyy. The painting is being sold at auction, which will conclude April 12, 2023, and proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit the nation's people suffering during its war with Russia. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)