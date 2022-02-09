Denmark's queen and Spain's king test positive for virus

FILE - Spain's King Felipe VI adjusts his face mask during a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, March 11, 2021. Spain's royal house said Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022 that Felipe was tested after he developed "mild symptoms" of the virus. He will remain in quarantine for seven days, following national health protocols. The 54-year-old monarch is vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)