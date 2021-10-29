Indian movie star Puneeth Rajkumar dies after heart attack

A poster of actor Puneeth Rajkumar is hung outside a hotel with closed shutters after news of the actor's death, in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Rajkumar, a top star of southern Indian regional films, died on Friday after a massive heart attack, a hospital statement said. He was 46. Rajkumar was rushed to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru, the capital of southern Karnataka state, after he complained of chest and died there, the statement said. The Press Trust of India news agency said he had a two-hour workout in a gymnasium and was rushed to the hospital straight from there. (AP Photo)