Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash

FILE - Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" in New York on Sept. 26, 2019. Paltrow goes on trial starting Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the Utah ski resort town of Park City where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family sky vacation. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)