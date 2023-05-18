First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light

In this grab taken from a digital scan released by Atlantic/Magellan on Thursday, May 18, 2023, a view of the bow of the Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean created using deep-sea mapping. Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic wreck, showing the entire relic in unprecedented detail and clarity, the companies behind a new documentary on the wreck said Thursday. Using two remote operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks last summer in the North Atlantic mapping every millimeter of the shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner's passengers such as shoes and watches were scattered. (Atlantic/Magellan via AP)