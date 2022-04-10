The Canadian Screen Awards celebrated the best in homegrown film, television and digital productions with a virtual presentation Sunday. A look at the winners:
Best film — "Scarborough"
Best drama series — "Transplant," CTV
Best comedy series — "Sort Of," CBC Gem
Best documentary film — "Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy"
Audience choice award — "Wynonna Earp," CTV Sci Fi Channel
Best film director — Shasha Nakhai, Rich Williamson, "Scarborough"
Best actor in a leading film role — Liam Diaz, "Scarborough"
Best actress in a leading film role — Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, "Night Raiders"
Best actor, comedy — Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, "Kim's Convenience," CBC
Best actress, comedy — Jean Yoon, "Kim's Convenience," CBC
Best actress, drama series — Laurence Leboeuf, "Transplant," CTV
Best actor, drama series — Hamza Haq, "Transplant," CTV
Best host or presenter, factual or reality/competition — Brooke Lynn Hytes, Traci Melchor, Amanda Brugel, Brad Goreski, "Canada's Drag Race," Crave