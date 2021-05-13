No charges for Ortiz-Magro after domestic violence arrest

FILE - This Aug. 26, 2019, file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Ortiz-Magro will not be charged after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence in April 2021, but will charge the 35-year-old with a probation violation based on a domestic violence conviction in a different case in 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)