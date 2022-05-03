The Kids in the Hall are back and getting along. 'This time we're not lying'

"The Kids in the Hall" Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald and Scott Thompson arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 31, 2019. It seems the Kids are all right. Infighting between members of the Canadian sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall has been well-documented over the years, but as they promote their new Amazon Prime Video reboot of their original series, Dave Foley insists they "get along." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette