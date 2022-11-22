La Scala says Russian opera is not propaganda for Putin

La Scala general manager Dominique Meyer during a press conference in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Italy’s premier opera house, Teatro alla Scala, has defended its decision to stage the Russian opera “Boris Godunov’’ for its gala Dec. 7 season opener against protests by the Ukrainian officials in Italy who insists that highlighting Russian culture during its invasion of Ukraine sends the wrong message. La Scala's general manager, Dominique Meyer, said the opera was chosen three years ago and it “contains no propaganda for the Russian government.” (Ermes Beltrami/LaPresse via AP)