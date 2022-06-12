'Onyx Experience' filmmakers on how loving Black rock music made them outsiders

Rock musician Sate, born Saidah Baba Talibah, performs in concert film "The Onyx Experience." For director Andrew Hamilton, his new concert film "The Onyx Experience" is not only a powerful celebration of Canada's often underappreciated Black rock music scene but a reclamation of a genre that he was told couldn't be his. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CLK Creative Works **MANDATORY CREDIT**