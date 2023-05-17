Fourth XXXTentacion killer gets reduced sentence after taking plea deal

Robert Allen, who took a plea deal and testified against his fellow defendants in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion, listens to a court officer, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Allen was sentenced to and additional two years in prison and 15 years probation. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)