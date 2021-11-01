Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

Megan Tobey, center, sister of murder victim Paul Howell, listens in during the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's clemency hearing for Julius Jones at the Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentenced be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The 41-year-old Jones has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. (Chris Landsberger /Tulsa World via AP)