Festival founded by Dua Lipa's father decamps from Kosovo

FILE - Fans cheer as British-Kosovar singer Dua Lipa performs on stage during her first concert held in Kosovo's capital Pristina, at the Germia Park on August 9, 2016. While Albania’s capital Tirana is bristling with preparations for holding an international music festival, its neighboring Kosovo’s counterpart Pristina is swarmed into political confrontations after losing it. The Sunny Hill Festival will be held this year Aug. 4-7 in Tirana instead of Pristina following a political controversy between Kosovo’s leftwing Self Determination Movement!-led government and opposition Democratic League of Kosovo running the capital. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File)