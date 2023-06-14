Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. Nine more women are accusing Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used what they call his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to victimize them. A lawsuit filed Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in federal court in Nevada alleges that the women were individually drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)