'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

FILE - Paul Rudd attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The show announced on social media Saturday, Dec. 18, that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew. “Ant-Man” star Rudd is the host and British pop star Charli XCX is the night’s musical guest. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)