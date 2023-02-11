Drake delivers hits at 'Homecoming' Super Bowl week concert

FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake could have offered Super Bowl week concertgoers just a few songs, but the rapper-singer instead delivered a healthy dose of his hits. The multi-Grammy winner had many jostling for position to watch him perform at “h.wood Homecoming” at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)