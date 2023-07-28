Worker warned organizer 'Someone’s going to end up dead' before crowd surge at '21 Travis Scott show

FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)