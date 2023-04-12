Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction

FILE — The new expansion of the Walsh Regional Medical Unit, at the Mohawk Correctional Facility, in Rome, NY, was completed at a cost of $32-million and will increase beds provided for inmates who need long term care, Oct. 21, 2014. Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has returned to the New York prison system after spending nearly two years in California, where he was tried and convicted of raping an Italian actor and model. He will be housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, NY, state prison officials said, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Mark DicOrio, Observer-Dispatch via AP, File)