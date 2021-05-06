Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

FILE - This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, a judge ordered that former reality TV star Duggar be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography. District Judge Christy Comstock ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)