Meghan, Prince Harry to develop new Netflix animated series

FILE - In this Friday, March 6, 2020, file photo, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is greeted by pupils at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, in eastern London, during a surprise visit to celebrate International Women's Day. Meghan and Prince Harry’s second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures in an animated series. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Wednesday, July 14, 2021, that the working title “Pearl” will be developed for the streaming service. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP, File)