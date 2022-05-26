Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock's Yes, dead at 72

FILE - Alan White performs at Jonathan Cain and Friends at Rose Bar on April, 8, 2017, in New York. White, the longtime drummer for progressive rock pioneers Yes who also played on projects with John Lennon and George Harrison, has died at age 72. White’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his family. The post said he died at his Seattle-area home Thursday, May 26, 2022, after a brief illness. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)