Not rotten: Ex-Sex Pistol defends TV show in row with singer

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, July 14, 2008, John Lydon, left, and Steve Jones of British band the Sex Pistols perform during the Exit music festival in Novi Sad, Serbia. Former members of the Sex Pistols Guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, are suing singer Johnny Rotten for the right to use the band’s songs in an upcoming television series "Pistol" about the anarchic punk icons, based on a memoir by Jones. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, FILE)