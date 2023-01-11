Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of '80s and '90s, dies at 56

FILE - German model Tatjana Patitz poses during a photo call of German catalog company Otto in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2006. Patitz, one of an elite group of famed supermodels who graced magazine covers in the 1980s and ’90s and appeared in George Michael's “Freedom! '90” music video, has died at age 56. (AP Photo/Fabian Bimmer, File)