Can we talk? Gannett promotes effort at bridging gaps

This combination of photos taken from a video conference meeting shows county sheriff Brian Roy of Benton, of Kentucky, left, and Brian Webb, of Sheridan, Wyo. as they discuss various political views. They were participants in an effort backed by the media company Gannett to get people with opposing political views to talk with each other, part of a “National Week of Conversation” sponsored by democracy-oriented groups that is ending this weekend. (Gannett via AP)