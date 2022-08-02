Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

FILE - Allan Roth, left, statistician of the Los Angeles Dodgers, sits in the booth with broadcaster Vin Scully in August 1963 in Los Angeles. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Harold Filan, File)