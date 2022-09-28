Model fearing Myanmar military heads to asylum in Canada

FILE - Thaw Nandar Aung, a model from Myanmar speaks to a reporter in Bangkok, Thailand on March 31, 2021. The model, also known as Han Lay, who denounced her country's military rulers last year and feared being arrested if she was forced back home from exile, has flown to Canada early Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, which she says has granted her asylum. (AP Photo/Napaxalun Sattayatam, File)