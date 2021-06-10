Original stars joining Broadway's 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Jeff Daniels poses for a picture at the 73rd annual Tony Awards "Meet the Nominees" press day in New York. Fans of the Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” will get a treat when the show restarts on Broadway in fall 2021, as Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, two of the play's original stars, are returning. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)