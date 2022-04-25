Playwright Neil Simon's papers go to Library of Congress

FILE - Writer Neil Simon appears on the set of "The Cheap Detective," in Los Angeles on June 5, 1977, in Los Angeles. Dozens of notebooks, scripts, speeches, drafts of letters, artwork and even signed baseballs owned by the late playwright have been donated to the Library of Congress Simon, a master of comedy whose laugh-filled hits such as "The Odd Couple," "Barefoot in the Park" and his "Brighton Beach" trilogy dominated Broadway for decades, died on Aug. 26, 2018 at the age of 91. (AP Photo/David Smith, File)