'We've done this before': Why life in lockdown feels like 'Groundhog Day'

Wiarton Willie looks skyward in order to give us his prognostication on Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. As a cadre of pug-nosed prognosticators prepare to emerge from their burrows for Groundhog Day on Tuesday, experts say the movie by inspired by the winter tradition has found renewed resonance as an allegory for the time-warping ennui of life under lockdown.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn