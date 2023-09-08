Cleveland Orchestra conductor has cancerous tumor removed

FILE - Conductor Franz Welser-Most leads the Cleveland Orchestra as The Cleveland Orchestra Opening Night Gala at Carnegie Hall's 116th season Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006, at Carnegie Hall in New York. Cleveland Orchestra music director Welser-Möst had a cancerous tumor removed and has canceled his conducting performances from late October 2023 through the end of the year. The 62-year-old Austrian has been Cleveland's music director since the 2002-03 season, when he succeeded Christoph von Dohnányi. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda, File)