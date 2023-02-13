German ballet director suspended over feces attack on critic

A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hanover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A German newspaper critic had animal feces smeared on her face by a ballet director in the city of Hannover after he apparently accused her of driving away ticket holders. The Hannover state theater apologized for the incident on Saturday and said Monday that it was suspending ballet director Marco Goecke with immediate effect. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)