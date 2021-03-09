Highlights of the Juno Awards nomination categories

Singer Celine Dion performs on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. Dion's "Courage" is among the Juno nominees for album of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Here's a look at the Juno Awards nominees in some of the key categories:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Drink About Me” – Brett Kissel

“If the World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)” – JP Saxe

“Intentions (feat. Quavo)” – Justin Bieber

“Kissing Other People” – Lennon Stella

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“You” – Ali Gatie

“Courage” – Celine Dion

“Changes” – Justin Bieber

“Thanks for the Dance” – Leonard Cohen

“After Hours” – The Weeknd

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ali Gatie

Celine Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

JUNO FAN CHOICE (to be determined by online vote during broadcast)

Ali Gatie

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

Nav

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.