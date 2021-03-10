Piers Morgan quits British TV program after Meghan comments

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. British talk show host Piers Morgan has quit the show “Good Morning Britain” after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex. The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday, March 9, 2021 that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)