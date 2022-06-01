Catherine Deneuve to receive Venice Film Festival honor

FILE - Actor Catherine Deneuve appears at the photo call for the film "The Truth" at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 28, 2019. Deneuve will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement award at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September, organizers said Wednesday. Deneuve, now 78, was a key figure in the French New Wave thanks to collaborations with directors like Jacques Demy, Luis Buñuel and François Truffaut. She won the festival’s Golden Lion in 1967. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)