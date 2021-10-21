Top piano event winner says pandemic helped him concentrate

Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada, the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the Frederic Chopin international piano competition, poses for The Associated Press just hours after his win was announced, in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Liu told the AP he still does not feel like a professional pianist but is focused on preserving the inspiration and fresh approach to music that led him to the prestigious award. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)