Doris Day's animal charity honors late star with fundraiser

FILE - Actor and animal rights activist Doris Day poses for photos after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award she was presented with at the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 1989. The 100th anniversary of Doris Day’s birthday is being by with a social-media fundraiser honoring her passion for animals. The Doris Day Animal Foundation is asking people to donate to the foundation to help support animal welfare programs nationwide. Day died May 13, 2019, at age 97. (AP Photo, File)