Paul Andrew steps down as Ferragamo creative director

FILE - Creative director Paul Andrew, right, accept applause flanked by menswear designer Guillaume Meilland, at the conclusion of the the Salvatore Ferragamo men's Fall-Winter 2020/21 fashion show, that was presented during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Salvatore Ferragamo fashion firm has announced in a statement, Thursday, April 8, 2021, that the Paul Andrew has left the creative direction. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)