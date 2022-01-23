Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' actor fired

FILE- A sign for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" hangs at the Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in New York. The actor playing Harry Potter has been fired from the Broadway production following a complaint by a co-star about his conduct. Producers said Sunday night, Jan. 23, 2022, that after an independent investigation of the incident that they decided to terminate the contract of James Snyder. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)