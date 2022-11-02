TORONTO - The winners of this year's Writers' Trust Awards will be named at a ceremony tonight in Toronto.
It's the first time the Writers' Trust of Canada will hand out the annual awards in person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prizes, which honour the best Canadian writing, include $60,000 apiece for the best fiction and non-fiction books.
This year's fiction nominees are Rima Elkouri's "Manam," Nicholas Herring's "Some Hellish," Kevin Lambert's "Querelle of Roberval," Darcy Tamayose's "Ezra's Ghosts" and "Her First Palestinian" by Saeed Tabibi.
The non-fiction nominees include Geoff Dembicki's "The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far-Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change", "Nothing Will be Different: A Memoir" by Tara McGowan-Ross and "The Long Road Home: On Blackness and Belonging" from Debra Thompson.
Rounding out the short list are "The Invisible Siege: The Rise of Coronaviruses and the Search for a Cure" by Dan Werb and "Making Love with the Land" by Joshua Whitehead.
In both categories, each of the runners-up receive $5,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.