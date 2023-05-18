Nashville to name street after ‘Harmonica Wizard,’ Opry founder DeFord Bailey

This mid 1970s image shows Grand Ole Opry pioneer Carlos DeFord Bailey. The city of Nashville is naming a street after Bailey, the “Harmonica Wizard," whose popularity and contributions to country music and blues are still being recognized decades later. On Saturday, DeFord Bailey Avenue will be officially dedicated in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville where Bailey lived most of his life until his death in 1982. (Marilyn Keeler Morton via AP)