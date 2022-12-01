New version of 'The Wiz' to tour and end up on Broadway

FILE - Diana Ross, center, as Dorothy, Michael Jackson, right, as Scarecrow, and Nipsey Russell as Tinman perform during filming of the musical "The Wiz" in New York on Oct. 4, 1977. A new production of “The Wiz” is heading out on a national tour next year before following the yellow brick road to Broadway. The revival will be directed by Schele Williams. (AP Photo, File)