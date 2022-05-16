'Wagatha Christie' offers her side in whodunnit libel case

Coleen Rooney arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Friday May 13, 2022. A trial involving two soccer spouses, one of whom publicly called out the other for allegedly leaking her private social media posts to a British tabloid newspaper, opened last Tuesday in London. Rebekah Vardy, 40, sued for libel after Coleen Rooney, 36, accused her of sharing the Instagram content with The Sun newspaper in October 2019. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)